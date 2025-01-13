Opinion

Musk’s plan for ‘DOGE’ initiative looks worse as details come into focus

The so-called Department of Government Efficiency intends to deploy unpaid executives to hang out in federal agencies. What could possibly go wrong?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post