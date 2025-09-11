Opinion

Concerns grow about RFK Jr. as poll finds overwhelming majority of Americans support vaccines September 8, 2025 / 09:07

On mRNA vaccine research, Congress is prepared to work around RFK Jr.

After Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cut off funding for mRNA vaccine research, lawmakers advanced a spending plan that would work around him.

By  Steve Benen

