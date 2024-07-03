Opinion

‘Run like you’re afraid of losing’: Biden encouraged to buckle down to come back from weak debate June 29, 2024 / 07:34

Why Michelle Obama’s polling lead over Trump (sort of) matters

Is Michelle Obama going to run for president? No. Is her polling lead over Donald Trump relevant anyway? Yes.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

