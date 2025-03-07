Opinion

Trump power grab tripped up by distinctly American resistance March 6, 2025 / 11:36

Jamie Raskin calls the White House’s campaign against law firms ‘dangerous as hell’

When Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting a private law firm, it was seen as an outrageous abuse. It didn’t stop him from doing it again.

By  Steve Benen

