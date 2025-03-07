Jamie Raskin calls the White House’s campaign against law firms ‘dangerous as hell’

Donald Trump and his team weren’t content to simply go after former special counsel Jack Smith, they also targeted career Justice Department officials who worked on Smith’s team. There was no evidence they’d done anything wrong or failed to do their jobs effectively, but they were a stop on the president’s revenge tour.

As if that weren’t quite enough, Trump even signed an executive order punishing a private law firm that had assisted with Smith’s investigations. The New York Times described the move as “a breathtaking escalation.”

And then he did it again. The Washington Post reported:

In an Oval Office ceremony, the president signed an executive order hitting the large international law firm Perkins Coie with a sweeping directive that bans the federal government from hiring it, or from using contractors who work with it, except in limited circumstances. The order also bars Perkins Coie employees from entering federal buildings and suspends their security clearances.

In politics, Perkins Coie is known for, among other prominent things, representing Hillary Clinton.

The Post’s report added, “The move could have a chilling effect on law firms’ willingness to take on clients and cases that run counter to the Trump administration, challenging a fundamental tenet of the rule of law in the United States that everyone should have access to legal representation, experts said.”

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, issued a statement describing the White House’s campaign as “dangerous as hell.”

Raskin, a constitutional scholar, added, “By stripping security clearances from attorneys at Perkins Coie, Trump wants to make an example of lawyers who stand up for the law, which is what lawyers do. If you defend other people’s rights, even if it’s your job, the President of the United States will retaliate against you. These lawyers will be supported by Democrats in Congress as they do their work and celebrated for their courage in not being deterred by outrageous political bullying.”