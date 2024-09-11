Even Republicans describe Trump’s debate showing as a ‘disaster’

In recent decades, every presidential debate has featured something called a “spin room.” The idea is entirely straightforward: News organizations covering the debate want to hear from prominent voices and get their reactions, so the candidates and their campaigns deploy surrogates to a designated area at the venue to say flattering things.

After Donald Trump failed spectacularly during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Republican did something extremely unusual: The former president went to the spin room himself to tell everyone how impressed he was with himself.

The appearance had the opposite of the intended goal. In fact, one reporter asked Trump, “If you’re so confident you won tonight, why are you here? Why not let the performance speak for itself?”

It was a good question for which there was no good answer. Successful candidates not only avoid the spin room, they don’t feel the need to be there.

Around the same time, in the same spin room, Sen. Lindsey Graham spoke to The Bulwark’s Tim Miller about the debate, and the South Carolina Republican — who was ostensibly there to serve as a surrogate for his party’s nominee — was unexpectedly frank. From Miller’s report:

Eventually, Graham offered a fist bump, leaned in, and with an exasperated grin gave me his candid assessment of the night: Trump’s performance was a “disaster,” Trump was unprepared, and his debate team should be fired.