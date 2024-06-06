Dems pounce on VP contender’s bizarre nostalgia for Jim Crow era

It hasn’t been a great week for Republican rhetoric about the Jim Crow era. Rep. Dan Bishop, for example, who’s running for state attorney general in North Carolina, thought it’d be a good idea to equate Donald Trump’s criminal prosecution in New York with Alabama prosecuting African Americans in 1950.

Historian Kevin Kruse explained soon after, “[N]o, I don’t think Donald Trump has it as bad as African Americans had it in Alabama in the 1950s, because (a) he wasn’t gunned down in the street, (b) he was in fact tried by a jury of his peers, and (c) he’s not going to be sent to the goddamn electric chair.”

A day later, one of Bishop’s GOP colleagues, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, shared some related thoughts of his own, suggesting that Black families were better off during the Jim Crow era. NBC News reported:

At a Black voter outreach event in Philadelphia], Donalds, a Florida Republican like Trump, suggested that things had gotten worse for Black people after they embraced Democrats following President Lyndon Johnson’s enactment of Great Society programs in the 1960s, including an expansion of federal food stamps, housing, welfare and Medicaid for low-income Americans.

“You see, during Jim Crow, the Black family was together. During Jim Crow, more Black people were not just conservative — Black people have always been conservative-minded — but more Black people voted conservatively,” Donalds said in remarks first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“And then H.E.W., Lyndon Johnson — you go down that road, and now we are where we are,” he said, referring to the former Department of Health, Education and Welfare, a precursor to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Donalds appeared on CNN last night and was asked if he regretted expressing apparent nostalgia for the Jim Crow era. He denied having said that, though there’s video footage of the far-right congressman’s comments.

Trump VP contender Byron Donalds claims life was better for Black Americans “during Jim Crow” pic.twitter.com/5l78s3ppPM — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) June 5, 2024

It wasn’t long before Democrats pushed back against the Florida Republican’s rhetoric.

“It has come to my attention that a so-called leader has made the factually inaccurate statement that Black folks were better off during Jim Crow,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on the House floor. “That’s an outlandish, outrageous, and out-of-pocket observation.