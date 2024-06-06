Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Republicans frantic to explain Trump’s criminality to voters and themselves June 1, 2024 / 08:01

Dems pounce on VP contender’s bizarre nostalgia for Jim Crow era

After Republican Rep. Byron Donalds suggested that Black families were better off during the Jim Crow era, Democrats pounced for a variety of good reasons.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post