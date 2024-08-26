Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Maddow: ‘Don’t sleep on what is happening in the states’ August 27, 2024 / 08:38

Colorado’s Dave Williams becomes latest GOP chair to be ousted

So far in 2024, three state Republican Parties have ousted their chairs, one state party chair quit, and the RNC chair also resigned.

Aug. 26, 2024, 12:48 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post