As Trump signs an executive order on states’ AI policies, be sure to read the fine print

In recent weeks, Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about states creating their own regulations and safeguards on artificial intelligence, which the president has described as untenable.

“I will be doing a ONE RULE Executive Order this week,” he wrote online on Monday. “You can’t expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something. THAT WILL NEVER WORK!”

The list of concerns related to such a move is quite long, but near the top is a basic legal truth: Presidential executive orders cannot nullify state laws. The Republican administration might like the idea of having “one rule” for AI regulations, but that’s not up to Trump to decide unilaterally.

Nevertheless, four days after publishing this vow to his social media platform, the president did, in fact, sign an executive order intended to advance his broader goal. NBC News reported:

The order directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to create an ‘AI Litigation Task Force’ within 30 days whose ‘sole responsibility shall be to challenge State AI laws’ that clash with the Trump administration’s vision for light-touch regulation. In addition, the order instructs Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to identify existing state laws that ‘require AI models to alter their truthful outputs,’ echoing earlier Trump administration efforts to prevent what it calls ‘woke AI.’ States found to have these and other ‘onerous’ laws may have to enter into agreements not to enforce those statutes in order to receive discretionary federal funding.

As a substantive matter, there’s ample room for debate about the White House’s efforts to “insulate Big Tech companies … many of which are led by people who have showered him with money and gifts,” as my MS NOW colleague Ja’han Jones put it.

What’s more, as Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota explained in a New York Times op-ed this week, the more Congress struggles to enact federal regulations, the more important it becomes for states to fill the vacuum and approve safety standards. (Congressional Republican leaders urged the White House to hold off on this executive order, as they explore a legislative compromise. As is usually the case, Trump ignored his own party’s leaders and did what he wanted.)