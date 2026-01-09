Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Utah’s AI prescription program sounds nice in theory. In practice, it’s problematic.

Introducing AI prescribers at this moment in American health care strikes me as profoundly tone-deaf. It tells patients that their concerns can be addressed by a chatbot and that the human element of medicine is optional. 

A pharmacy employee faces away from the camera by shelves with prescription drugs.
An employee works inside a pharmacy on Aug. 6, 2025, in Los Angeles.Eric Thayer / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By  Dr. Owais Durrani

Dr. Owais Durrani

Dr. Owais Durrani is an emergency medicine physician in Houston. Dr. Durrani has a background in political science and works to advocate for eliminating health inequities.