2024 was a good year for medical progress. But that alone won’t save us.

In the health and medicine field, 2024 will be remembered for advancements in the prevention of HIV, a notable drop in the rate of obesity in the U.S., the murder of an insurance company CEO that unveiled the frustrations from Americans denied recommended medical treatments, and multiple attempts to supplant medical expertise with political maneuvering.
First the good news: In July, the New England Journal of Medicine published a phase three randomized clinical trial demonstrating the efficacy of a twice-yearly subcutaneous injection of lenacapavir in preventing HIV infection among cisgender women; a second trial published in November showed similar results among men and gender-diverse persons. The drug was named Science magazine’s 2024 “Breakthrough of the Year” for its remarkable efficacy and its innovation in targeting the capsid protein of HIV.
This single drug may not only prevent millions of HIV cases but also provide a model for the treatment of other types of viral infections. How effective will it be in real-world settings? That depends on making it obtainable for populations everywhere.
Use of glucose-like peptide-1 analogs (GLP-1s), the relatively new diabetes/weight loss drugs, skyrocketed in 2023, and, according to a JAMA Health Forum study published earlier this month, U.S. obesity rates dropped for the first time in a decade. As my colleague Jeremy Faust argues, it’s feasible that GLP-1s are responsible for this drop. Greater experience with the medication will answer the question of its direct impact on not only diabetes and obesity, but also a host of other chronic illnesses that are dominant causes of morbidity and mortality in the U.S.
How to reform our administratively heavy, expensive, inaccessible and underperforming health care system is a continual source of debate, but insurance companies received intense public scrutiny following the Dec. 4 murder of United Healthcare’s CEO, Brian Thompson. I’m generally familiar with the experiences of physicians and patients frustrated by insurance peer review and prior authorization processes. But the personal narratives on social media about being denied coverage were breathtaking in their number and scope and conveyed the shattering impact of care denials on people’s lives.
To be clear, Thompson’s murder was inexcusable. Still, it’s critical we have a public dialogue about the role insurance companies play in health care decisions. The current state of affairs is untenable: Denials are typically unrelated to medical necessity but instead grounded in administrative complexities. According to KFF, “In 2021, HealthCare.gov consumers appealed less than two-tenths of 1% of denied in-network claims, and insurers upheld most (59%) denials on appeal.”
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, 21 states have enacted legislation to severely limit or ban abortion, and this year we learned more about the health impacts of these changes. Data released this fall showed that maternal and infant mortality in Texas, where some of the most restrictive bans have been enforced, are on the rise. Practicing physicians are migrating out of restrictive states, threatening all reproductive care in certain regions of the country.