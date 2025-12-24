Opinion

My student-run magazine is a casualty of Trump’s crusade against DEI

The University of Alabama’s suspension of our magazines is not merely a case of censorship, it is also the censorship of marginalized voices.

Bibb Graves Hall on the campus of the University of Alabama.
Bibb Graves Hall on the campus of the University of Alabama before a game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Wesley Hitt / Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
By  Sara Beth Caddell

Sara Beth Caddell

Sara Beth Caddell is a sophomore scholar at The University of Alabama and is currently working on her Bachelor of Science in biology. She is the web editor of Alice, the University’s now suspended fashion and lifestyle magazine. In addition, she is the treasurer of the Queer Student Association and a general body member of the University’s chapter of Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity (URGE).