In perhaps the biggest shift in federal drug policy since the Nixon era, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that would downgrade cannabis from the most restrictive category of drugs.
While the reclassification from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act is a good start — and allows for more research — it stops well short of legalizing cannabis for adults. Trump should take the political win — and then go for the whole enchilada and push Congress to decriminalize cannabis and allow states to set their own rules.
There are two big potential gains for Trump in legalizing cannabis. It would be good politics for a president who’s struggling in the polls. And it could unleash the cannabis industry’s potential to create thousands of jobs, fuel economic growth, generate tax revenue and become a multibillion-dollar “Made in America” industry — exactly the sort of thing Trump craves.
Here is what the executive order that Trump signed does and, importantly, doesn’t do: Reclassification is the purview of the Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA. The president does not have the power to do this with the stroke of a pen. The order directs Attorney General Pam Bondi, who oversees the DEA, to “expedite” a process initiated under the Biden administration that fizzled out earlier this year. The order also directs relevant federal agencies to research the medical benefits of CBD, a non-intoxicating cannabis compound. Notably, it does not include any provisions around expunging records for those convicted of cannabis offenses, nor does it acknowledge the long, sordid history of the “war on drugs.”
With respect to implementation, the devil is in the details. The White House has published the executive order, but it’s not clear how long it will take for the reclassification to become official. The biggest effect will be a tax windfall for cannabis cultivators and sellers, who, thanks to an archaic IRS rule, aren’t able to deduct expenses like any other legal business. It may also be a symbolic step toward normalizing the cannabis industry’s access to the financial system, allowing these businesses to open checking accounts and lines of credit.
But the order does nothing to rectify the conflicts between state and federal law when it comes to cannabis. The drug is legal for adults in 24 states, and 40 states have medical cannabis regulations on the books. Under a Schedule III designation — which includes such prescription drugs such as Tylenol with codeine — pot shops in all of those 24 states would still violate federal law.
This untenable situation helps no one. Those 24 states include the most populous and economically powerful cities: Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago. As it stands, the federal government is still telling millions of cannabis consumers, and the businesses that supply them, that what they are doing is illegal.
For his part, Trump focused specifically on the medical and research implications of the bill.