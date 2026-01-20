How history may view Trump’s first year back in office

Which was more consequential: the bombing of Hiroshima or the moon landing?
Looking back on history, it’s easy to decide. Hiroshima led to the end of World War II, the use of a powerful new weapon and the start of the Cold War, so it was clearly more important in the long run.
But things would look different if we were all living on a moon base right now. And they might look different in the future.
One year into the second Trump administration, it’s hard to tell which of the president’s many unprecedented actions will prove the most consequential. Will it be his revival of the long-dormant power to levy tariffs? His attempts to undermine the civil service? The aggressive expansion of immigration enforcement?
We don’t know yet. A lot depends on what he does next, what Congress and the Supreme Court do and how ordinary Americans respond.
Still, it’s helpful to think about the question, so we asked some prominent historians and political scientists to share their thoughts on Trump’s most consequential action of the past year.
Here’s what they said.
Hiring Stephen Miller
“I think we will ultimately learn that Miller was the one making the most alarming and consequential decisions during Trump’s first term and then giving the orders to implement them.”
— Heather Cox Richardson, history professor at Boston College and writer of “Letters from an American”
Expanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement
“In my opinion, the most consequential action of Trump’s first year is converting ICE into a force of masked marauders dedicated to terrorizing Americans and savaging their cities. What began as an ugly assault on any and all immigrants — legal and otherwise — has devolved into a bloody reign of terror aimed at cowing Americans into silence and submission, in a quest for absolute and unending power. Trump has openly, aggressively turned the United States government against its own people. In so doing, he has threatened the survival of American democracy, making him the single most malevolently destructive president in U.S. history — and perhaps also the president who has done the most to unite and rouse ‘We the People’ in defense of democracy as an outcome.”
— Joanne B. Freeman, professor of history and American studies at Yale University, host of the “History Matters” podcast and author of “The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War”
Expanding ICE raids
“Trump’s ICE raids have the potential to turn against the president if the narrative shifts from going after ‘illegal immigrant criminals’ to targeting blue state Americans. In 1850, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, requiring citizens in free states to cooperate in the capture and return of runaways. The act provoked a firestorm among Northerners who believed the federal government had infringed upon their rights. ICE overreach will likely be a key factor in at least the next two electoral cycles.”
— David S. Brown, professor of history at Elizabethtown College and author of “In the Arena: Theodore Roosevelt in War, Peace, and Revolution”
Firing prosecutors who investigated him
“Bright Line Watch experts rate Donald Trump’s firing of Department of Justice officials who investigated him as the most serious threat to democracy of the events we’ve observed in his first year in office. In total, 85% of the political science experts we surveyed rated this action as posing an ‘extraordinary’ or ‘serious’ threat to American democracy.”
— Brendan Nyhan, political science professor at Dartmouth College and co-director of Bright Line Watch, a nonpartisan watchdog on American democracy