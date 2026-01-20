Opinion

How history may view Trump’s first year back in office

Eight experts on American history made their picks for his most consequential actions.

A closeup photo of President Trump shows the upper half of his face wearing a white USA hat.
President Donald Trump speaks to the press upon returning to Joint Base Andrews on Jan. 13, 2026, in Maryland.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.