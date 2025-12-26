Since Nielsen started measuring TV ratings in 1950, there has not been a U.S. president as obsessed with them as Donald Trump. He boasts about his own ratings, uses them to bash his rivals, and even makes suggestions about how various networks and shows could improve their own ratings.
At times in the past, Trump seemed to have a handle on the ratings, doing well with in the first seasons of “The Apprentice” and scoring with events such as the Republican National Convention. But lately he seems to have lost his touch.
That was evident this week in viewership data for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, a holiday programming staple since it began in 1978. The Kennedy Center recognition, for a performer’s contribution to American arts and culture, has featured some of the country’s most beloved and celebrated performers, including Tom Hanks, Lucille Ball and Aretha Franklin.
For years the program was hosted by the legendary news anchor Walter Cronkite, but other high-profile hosts have included David Letterman, Stephen Colbert, Queen Latifah and Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the president the center is named for.
This year, however, Trump is on a mission to recast the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in his own image. The members of his loyalist-stacked board of trustees appointed him chairman, and he moved this month to affix his name to the building. He also moved himself out of the presidential box and took center stage, hosting the event that was broadcast Tuesday. When the honorees were announced in August, Trump claimed to have been “98% involved” in choosing “anti-woke” honorees — including actor Sylvester Stallone, the rock band KISS and disco singer Gloria Gaynor.
The results? The show drew its smallest audience ever, averaging an estimated 2.65 million viewers, a 35% decline from 4.1 million viewers in 2024, according to preliminary Nielsen data shared by Programming Insider. It may have been a mercy that CBS’ legal and standards department insisted the network call the show by its traditional name, the Kennedy Center Honors, instead of the “Trump Kennedy Center Honors,” as the White House styled it.