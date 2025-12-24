Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

I’m a veteran. Here’s why I voted against the defense authorization bill.

As a U.S. senator, I could not support the National Defense Authorization Act and help enable President Donald Trump to continue misusing our troops for his own gain.

Sen. Duckworth: Trump admin ‘not showing us transparency’ on what they are doing in Caribbean December 16, 2025 / 08:47
By  Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is a Democrat from Illinois.