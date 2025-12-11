Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

I attended a friend’s citizenship ceremony. I was astonished at what it revealed.

Trump has transformed the meaning of what it means to become a citizen.

A person holds their hand up to their chest as they swear allegiance to the U.S. flag during a naturalization ceremony in Miami, F.L., on April 28, 2006.
A person holds their hand up to their chest as they swear allegiance to the U.S. flag during a naturalization ceremony in Miami, F.L., on April 28, 2006.Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.