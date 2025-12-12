Opinion

The Trump administration’s bogus claim that it’s made Memphis safer

The Memphis Safe Task Force, a political creation of the Trump administration, is a clear example of punitive populism and is being wrongly credited with lowering crime in a city where crime was already going down.

Stephen Miller tells law enforcement they are ‘unleashed’ in Memphis October 2, 2025 / 07:05
By  Earle J. Fisher

Earle J. Fisher

The Rev. Earle J. Fisher, Ph.D. is Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church (Memphis), founder of  #UPTheVote901 and author of "The Rev. Albert Cleage Jr., and the Black Prophetic Tradition: A Reintroduction of The Black Messiah" published by Lexington Books.