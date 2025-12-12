A year ago, the Department of Justice released a pattern and practice findings on the Memphis Police Department that documented systemic abuses and discriminatory enforcement that harmed Black residents. Twelve months later, instead of real reform or positive federal oversight, Memphis has been drawn into a national political performance. At the center is the Memphis Safe Task Force, a political creation of the Trump administration and a clear example of punitive populism, the latest expression of what Alec Karakatsanis names “Copaganda.”

The task force has initiated more than 35,000 traffic stops.

The task force has made more than 3,100 arrests since Oct. 1. Roughly 1,900 of them are for nonviolent offenses. During the same period, the task force has initiated more than 35,000 traffic stops. These numbers appear on a city dashboard that community members have criticized for lacking detail, yet local law enforcement and city/state officials are already being used as evidence of crime reduction. What the numbers actually show is the volume of enforcement, not the presence of genuine reform.

The Trump administration is presenting Memphis to the nation as a model of successful intervention by collapsing traffic stops, misdemeanors and immigration-related encounters into the broad category of crime control.

The Memphis Safe Task Force resembles earlier programs such as stop-and-frisk in New York, Blue CRUSH (Criminal Reduction Utilizing Statistical History) in Memphis and the “broken windows to the next level” policing approach that White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller has celebrated. It creates aggressive encounters with marginalized people to create the illusion that such encounters promote safety.

As was the case in so many cities across the country, violent crime in Memphis was declining before the task force was created, reaching what some described as a 25-year low. Crime was also at or near record lows in Chicago and Washington, two other cities where Trump has sent in troops. Though Attorney General Pam Bondi claims to have “reversed the trend of crime” in Memphis, that reversal was already underway.

The immigration data is even more revealing. Nearly 40% of local arrests tied to the task force involve immigration activity. Nationally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested almost 75,000 people with no criminal record. It’s unknown what the numbers show in Memphis. As the Tennessee Lookout reported last week, “Task Force officials initially reported immigration arrest numbers but have since stopped providing that data.”

But, in general, the operation has allowed officials to claim a crime crackdown even when people targeted are not linked to violent offenses. Here in Memphis, local and state officials want the public to conflate law enforcement activity with safety and accept an increase in activity as a substitute for accountability. They want to redirect attention away from the deeper rot in the Memphis Police Department that the DOJ report exposed.