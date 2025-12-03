Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Democrats shouldn’t celebrate losing in Tennessee

To flip a red seat blue next year, Democrats must reach people who are merely interested voters — that is, not political junkies and activists.

Stacey Abrams talks Dem midterms strategy, Trump downplaying affordability crisis December 3, 2025 / 08:40
By  Bruce Barry

Bruce Barry

Bruce Barry is a professor of management at Vanderbilt University and contributing columnist for Tennessee Lookout.