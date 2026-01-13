Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

How Supreme Court rulings on redistricting have undermined voters of color

Far from calling balls and strikes, the Roberts Court’s record shows a pattern of altering fundamental rules for our system of elections.

Two people hold signs and American flags in support of Black voters.
People demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on Oct. 15, 2025, as the court hears arguments for the redistricting case Louisiana v. Callais.Eric Lee / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By  Kareem Crayton

Kareem Crayton

Kareem Crayton, a law and political science scholar, is vice president, Washington D.C., at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law.