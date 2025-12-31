Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

‘Stranger Things’ is ending. Our obsession with ’80s nostalgia never will.

Here's why the Netflix series belongs to Gen Z as much as, if not more than, the generations that came before it.

A person takes a photo by a wall embellished with Stranger Things decor.
People take photos in front of a Stranger Things pop-up booth in Hong Kong on Dec. 25, 2025.Sawayasu Tsuji / Getty Images
By  Jen Chaney

Jen Chaney

Jen Chaney is a freelance TV and film critic whose work has been published in The New York Times, TV Guide and other outlets.