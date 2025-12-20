Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Here’s some of the very fine words Americans use to describe Trump

Even Republicans are starting to see Trump for what he is.

LOSING: Trump’s MAGA support ‘showing cracks’ as base ‘revolts’ amid high prices, Epstein fallout December 15, 2025 / 11:40
By  Philip Bump

Philip Bump

Philip Bump is a data journalist and MS NOW contributor.