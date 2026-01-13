Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Another local newspaper shuttering is bad news for America

The end of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette would mean the disappearance of the largest news organ in Pennsylvania’s second-largest metro area.

People hold signs reading "Who will ask the questions" and "Less news we all lose" outside the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette building.
Newsroom employees hold signs outside the Pittsburgh Post Gazette building as they hold an informational picket on Dec. 11, 2006, in Pittsburgh.Keith Srakocic / AP Photo
By  Keith Reed

Keith Reed

Keith Reed is an award-winning journalist and a past senior editor at ESPN. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe, The Root, Vibe, Essence and elsewhere.