Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The 2024 WNBA season may have been the best ever. Now for the playoffs.

A’ja Wilson, center for the Las Vegas Aces, had one of the most dominant seasons in league history, becoming the first WNBA player to reach 1,000 points in a full season.

Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm
A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces dribbles against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on Sept. 17, 2024.Steph Chambers / Getty Images
By  Jackie Powell

Jackie Powell

Jackie Powell has covered women's basketball since 2019, including college basketball, the WNBA and international and high school prospects. Her work has appeared in Bleacher Report, Yahoo Sports, The Next, Sports Illustrated, the Hartford Courant, SLAM and Harper's Bazaar, and she hosts the "Locked on Women's Basketball" podcast every other week. She also is a Lady Gaga stan, a connoisseur of pop music and a mental health advocate.