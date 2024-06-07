Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Sen. Ron Johnson’s claim he knew nothing about a fake electors plot isn’t believable

Text messages show that Johnson and his staff were told explicitly about the plot to deliver the fake electoral votes to Washington.

Senator Ron Johnson during a hearing
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., during a hearing in Washington, D.C., on April 17, 2024.Graeme Sloan / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By  Charles Sykes

Charles Sykes

Charles Sykes is an MSNBC contributor and author of "How The Right Lost Its Mind" (St. Martin's Press).