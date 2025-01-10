Opinion

Biden was wrong to spike the U.S. Steel deal. Trump could still save it.

The president-elect’s opposition to the deal undermines his claims to helping the working-class voters who elected him.

Biden blocks sale of U.S. Steel to Japan’s Nippon Steel January 3, 2025 / 02:06
By  Michael Steele  and  Evan Brechtel
Michael Steele

Michael Steele

Michael Steele is a co-host of "The Weeknight," which airs Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. He is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland and a former chairman of the Republican National Committee. 

Evan Brechtel

Evan Brechtel is a segment producer on MSNBC's "The Weekend."