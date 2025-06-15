Scottie Scheffler is playing at the top of his game. But is that enough?

UPDATE (June 15, 2023; 8:58 p.m. ET): Following a messy Sunday and rain delay, J.J. Spaun earned his first major championship with a two-shot win over Robert MacIntyre. Scottie Scheffler finished tied for seventh.
The 125th U.S. Open ends Sunday at the venerable Oakmont Country Club. Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top golfer, hasn’t exactly wowed the field. Nevertheless, he was in the mix heading into the final day on a course that can lend itself to wild leaderboard shifts.Could Scheffler turn this tournament around? Maybe. But I have a more existential question about the man who should be the face of his fractured sport.
From a statistics perspective, Scheffler is playing incredibly well. He has won three out of his last four starts, including a record-tying performance at the Byron Nelson in Texas, a major in the PGA Championship and Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Golf Tournament in Ohio. Looking back at his last seven tournaments, he hasn’t finished worse than a tie for 8th. He won his first tournament in 2022 after turning pro in 2020 and has won another 15 since, including an Olympic gold medal. So why are we even debating his greatness?
The timeline above gives you a clue. LIV Golf launched its challenge to the PGA Tour in 2022. The upstart funded by the Saudi Public Investment Fund offered guaranteed contracts, 54-hole tournaments (as opposed to the PGA’s 72-hole events), a more casual dress code and a much more lively atmosphere. That launch eventually diverted several stars (and potential rivals) away from Scheffler just as he began his run of greatness with a win at the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Indeed, Scheffler has established himself as the best golfer in the world over the past three years against a field that has not always included some of the other best golfers in the world. I’m talking about players like Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson — all majors winners.
So until the PGA Tour and LIV iron out their differences, and get everyone playing nice again (and on the same green again), there will always be a sliver of doubt as to Scheffler’s true dominance.
On the other hand, stats are only one part of what makes a star a star. Golf as a sport is in a state of flux. The PGA Tour is looking at adopting some potential changes to speed up the pace of play, which may help keep fans engaged. And without getting too specific, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has hinted at adopting aspects of LIV Golf’s structure in the hopes of bringing the two tours even closer together.