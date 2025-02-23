Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s USAID cuts are anti-Christian at the core

Evangelicals and Christians who voted for Trump should be outraged that administration funding cuts will hurt charitable groups, including Christian organizations.

‘There’s no transparency here’: Joe on deep cuts to USAID staff February 7, 2025 / 13:07
By  Gregory E. Sterling

Gregory E. Sterling

Gregory E. Sterling is Dean and Professor of New Testament at Yale Divinity School. He has published more than 110 scholarly papers and has authored or edited 10 books on early Christianity and related subjects.4