My family and I survived the war in Gaza. We know Trump’s America won’t save us.

With Trump soon back in the White House, we Palestinians are bracing for even more fear and trauma in the years ahead.

‘Absolute sea of desperate people’ lining up to get food in Gaza: Raf Sanchez October 24, 2024 / 02:38
By  Mohammed R. Mhawish

Mohammed R. Mhawish

Mohammed R. Mhawish is a Palestinian award-winning journalist and writer from Gaza City.