Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s new cologne can’t cover up the stench of a president doubling as a salesman

Shilling products while in office has become common for Trump.

47’s ‘side hustle’: 47 cologne, ‘scam’ crypto, foreign plane boomerangs on Trump as Leavitt panics July 1, 2025 / 08:58
By  Hannah Holland

Hannah Holland

Hannah Holland is a producer for MSNBC's "Velshi" and editor for the "Velshi Banned Book Club." She writes for MSNBC Daily.