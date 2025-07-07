Trump’s new cologne can’t cover up the stench of a president doubling as a salesman

Last week, while much of the country was focused on the sweeping legislative bill that will affect every single American in one way or another, President Donald Trump debuted a fragrance that he calls Victory 45-47. Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, where he urged Americans to go buy it: “Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”
This is far from Trump’s first foray into the fragrance market; it’s at least his third. In 2012, Trump, then the star of NBC’s reality show “The Apprentice,” released a cologne called Success. When asked about Success and fragrances in GQ, Trump confirmed that he had, in fact, “never fired anybody for the wrong cologne—but I have fired people that, and maybe it wasn’t the main reason, didn’t exactly smell good.”
Trump debuted a second perfume, called Fight, Fight, Fight, last summer after surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Still for sale today, Fight, Fight, Fight bears a photo of Trump with his fist raised in triumph, likely in reference to the infamous photo captured from that moment.
Now there’s Victory 45-47 for “men who lead with strength, confidence, and purpose.” The description of the women’s fragrance says that it “captures confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination” and that it is a “sophisticated, subtly feminine scent that’s your go-to signature for any occasion.”
From Muhammad Ali to Ariana Grande, there’s a very long history of celebrities and public figures who have capitalized on the lucrative fragrance industry. Paris Hilton, who released her 30th fragrance in April, has reportedly sold more than $2.5 billion in perfume since 2004. Of course, Trump is not a mere celebrity, but the president of the United States of America.
That’s why this whole enterprise stinks. Shilling products as a candidate or president has become de rigueur for Trump. Victory 45-47 is the latest in a long list of items he’s hawked including watches, guitars, sneakers and Bibles. According to financial disclosures released in June, Trump has $1.6 billion in assets including his branded items.
Fragrance, the fastest-growing sector in the massive beauty industry, is projected to hit $9 billion in annual sales by 2026. There has been a proliferation of social media posts dedicated to finding a “signature scent” with an emphasis on mixing more than one brand-name perfume. Perfume is no longer regarded as a luxury, but a necessity where price matters little. Rihanna, for example, who has a reputation for smelling good, reportedly wears a fragrance that sells for up to $1,020. She is inspirational, not aspirational, for perfume devotees.
So, how does Victory 45-47 smell? Apparently, not bad. Fragrantica, which reviewed the cologne and the perfume, described the perfume as “very safe, fresh, and pleasant fougère […] simple and inoffensive, rather quiet, office-safe, with a sweetish and smooth amber-woody finish.” The cologne was similarly described as “an average, passing casual masculine scent without remarkable details.” This inoffensive type smell is common for celebrity perfumes nowadays: Pedestrian smells sell more units.