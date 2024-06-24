Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why JD Vance is the wrong pick for Trump’s running mate

Trump wouldn’t have to cajole or beg or threaten Vance to subvert democracy. He’d eagerly say yes.

Trump Veepstakes: Burgum, Vance and Rubio ‘loyal to their King Donald’ and ‘not democracy’ June 24, 2024 / 07:09
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.