Trump inverts reality with his claims about migrants hurting Social Security

A key plank of President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign tirades against undocumented immigrants was that they drain vital social services that are facing insolvency threats. “Unlike the Democrats, who are KILLING SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE by allowing the INVASION OF THE MIGRANTS, I will NOT, under any circumstance, allow either of these two precious GEMS to be even touched under a Trump Administration,” he posted on Truth Social in one characteristic broadside last year.
But a New York Times report cites new data confirming the reality is just the opposite: Undocumented immigrants pay into these services but are ineligible to benefit from them. It isn’t the United States that is being exploited, as Trump and his acolytes would have you believe, but the immigrants who help finance its most popular social services without getting access to them. Experts have long pointed out this fact, but the new data underscores just how consequential Trump’s pernicious lie is as he gears up for mass deportations.
As the Times reports:
[Undocumented immigrants] paid an estimated $25.7 billion in Social Security taxes in 2022, according to a recent analysis from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a left-leaning tax research group. But since unauthorized workers cannot collect retirement and other Social Security benefits without a change to their immigration status, the billions they pour into the program effectively act as a subsidy for American beneficiaries.
The article also explains that if Trump were to follow through on his stated agenda of trying to rid the country of its 11 million undocumented immigrants, “it could cost Social Security roughly $20 billion in cash flow annually.”
A similar dynamic applies to Medicare. The payroll taxes that undocumented immigrants pay are a major source of funding for the health benefit program, but those same immigrants are unable to access Medicare benefits.
A reduction in the undocumented immigrant population isn’t going to free up funds for these vital services, it’s going to strain them — and accelerate their insolvency dates.
As the Times explains, one likely reason that at least half of undocumented immigrants file federal taxes is to show “good moral character.” This serves as a badge of assimilation, and could theoretically be used to help them in immigration cases “related to deportation or putting them on the road to citizenship.”