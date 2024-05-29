Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why Trump is hobnobbing with rappers facing gang-related charges

Trump keeps unintentionally revealing his low opinion of Black people.

Donald Trump attempts to court voters of color in the Bronx May 25, 2024 / 09:41
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW.