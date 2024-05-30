Trump and his allies were quick to start lying about his jury’s instructions

Just minutes after the jury in Donald Trump’s Manhattan trial exited the courtroom Wednesday to begin deliberating, the former president picked up his phone. He quickly began posting up a storm on Truth Social, the social media site he owns, about the instructions the jury had just received. And, surprising nobody, the claims he and his allies are making are entirely off base.
“I don’t even know what the charges are in this rigged case — I am entitled to specificity just like anyone else,” Trump posted (in all caps). “There is no crime!” But Judge Juan Merchan had spent over an hour providing the jury with detailed instructions about what their deliberations entail. They included a thorough rundown of the counts the defendant faces and the laws underpinning the charges. It’s entirely possible that Trump had tuned out the details while resting his eyes, but the instructions were very clear about what the jury was deliberating.
That clarity didn’t stop Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., from jumping on X to completely distort Merchan’s charge to the jurors. He claimed that Merchan “told the jury they don’t have to unanimously agree on which crime was committed as long as they all at least pick one,” and he compared the proceedings to “the kind of sham trial used against political opponents of the regime in the old Soviet Union.” George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, a favorite legal commentator in Trump’s world, also wrote on X that the jurors were told they “can disagree on what the crime was” among three options, adding that “this means that they could split 4-4-4 and he will still treat them as unanimous.”
Granted, the law that’s in play is an unusual one that left some legal experts skeptical about how it’s being applied. Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. He is accused of covering up the reimbursement payments he made to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, who testified against his former boss at trial. Ahead of the 2016 election, Cohen paid $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep silent about the affair she alleges she had with Trump. The cover-up of the reimbursement encompasses one part of the charge: the altering of records.
But here’s where it gets tricky — and where Trump and his allies have been quick to exploit the potential confusion. The prosecution bumped what would otherwise be a misdemeanor up to a felony by alleging that each of those 34 records was altered “with intent to defraud that includes an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission” of that other crime. The crime allegedly being covered up is a violation of a state election law that makes it illegal for “two or more persons [to] conspire to promote or prevent the election of any person to a public office by unlawful means” and then to act upon that conspiracy.
The prosecution offered up three theories of the “unlawful means” that would violate the state election law: potential violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act, falsifying other business records or dodging tax laws. Crucially, the prosecution didn’t have to prove that those specific crimes occurred beyond a reasonable doubt, just that business records were falsified to try to hide breaking New York state election law through one of those possible avenues.