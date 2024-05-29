Donald Trump jury has options in hush money trial deliberations

Now that closing arguments are done and the jury is instructed on the law, deliberations have begun in the historic criminal case of People v. Donald Trump. The natural question on everyone’s mind is whether he’ll be convicted or acquitted. But while a simple verdict is possible, it’s not guaranteed.

Here’s a brief rundown of the options, with the caveats that we don’t know what will happen or how long it will take.

Straight guilty verdict

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Each count corresponds to a particular record — invoices, vouchers, checks — and the jury decides each count separately. Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, will be convicted on all counts if the jury agrees unanimously that the prosecution has proved each instance beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mixed verdict