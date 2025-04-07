Trump is pressuring the Federal Reserve to save his tariffs. It should ignore him.

Though the Trump administration inherited a strong economy, in under three months, it has generated a steep stock market sell-off and deep concerns about where things are headed. The market losses Thursday and Friday were worse than 99.9% of all trading days since 1929, and Monday morning brought even further declines. This historical sell-off was without doubt the result of Trump’s big “Liberation Day,” when he revealed a set of tariffs that raises the average U.S. tax on imports to levels not seen in almost a century.
Tariffs of this magnitude pose an especially tough challenge for the economy. Because they are largely passed forward to consumers, they raise prices. And because they similarly raise the price of inputs for domestic producers — 45% of our imports are “intermediate goods” — they raise the cost of production, which hurts growth. Add to these woes the tremendous uncertainty created by Trump’s on-again, off-again policy lurching, along with the aforementioned market meltdown, and you understand a) why both consumer and investor sentiment has fallen off a cliff, and b) why economic forecasters have lowered their growth expectations and raised their inflation forecasts.
This combination of lower growth and faster inflation is called stagflation, and it is a particular challenge for the Federal Reserve. To counteract slower growth, Fed officials can lower the benchmark interest rate they control. But to counteract inflationary pressures, they typically raise rates. Faced with stagflation, what’s a central banker to do?
Their best play is to leave rates where they are until it is clear which problem requires addressing with a rate change. In fact, that’s just what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday. Given that the appropriate path for Fed policy is “not clear at this time,” he said, “it feels like we don’t need to be in a hurry.”
So, what’s the problem? Well, here’s what the president posted on Truth Social that same day, as the stock market was tanking: “This would be a PERFECT time for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut Interest Rates. He is always “late,” but he could now change his image, and quickly.”
“CUT INTEREST RATES, JEROME, AND STOP PLAYING POLITICS!” Trump concluded.
Now, to understand what’s going on here, we need to go back to one of Powell’s predecessors, Alan Greenspan. Under Greenspan, the Fed was so consistent in cutting rates as soon as the market softened that investors came to depend on the Fed chair to protect them from bear markets. This was known as the “Greenspan put,” a reference to a financial tool by which an investor is protected from downside losses.
To be clear, I’m not saying Trump is an avid student of monetary history. I am saying he wants and expects Powell to bail him out, and he know there’s a precedent for the Fed to provide a macroeconomic insurance policy against a policy shock, even if it’s Trump’s own doing.
His post also reveals that he’s clearly uninterested in a guiding principle of past administrations, including the Biden presidency, during which I chaired the Council of Economic Advisers. When I was asked about Fed policy, with zero exceptions, my answer was to say nothing. Well, not exactly nothing, but nothing more than this: “We don’t talk about Fed policy because we are fully committed to Fed independence. History is littered with examples of economies severely damaged by the inflation unleashed by pressuring the Fed to cut rates.” In fact, at CEA, we published a detailed defense of this stance, showing the historical importance of Fed independence, especially to control inflation.
It’s common sense. If you let the president oversee the central bank, the risk that he will force it to overly juice the economy is just too damn high.