Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ will only bring more chaos

Today is what President Donald Trump calls “Liberation Day,” the day he frees the U.S. economy from the global economy. President Trump claims that his policy of chaotically implemented tariffs will “bring back jobs” and that U.S. manufacturing will boom “like we have never boomed before.”
We’ve been down this road before, and it didn’t end well.
In his first term, President Trump claimed that he’d revitalize U.S. manufacturing, but he failed to do so; there’s no reason to believe that doubling down on the same, failed policies will do so now. There is a better way — and that comes with real federal investments into the American economy.
President Trump is right to say that domestic manufacturing matters. Some goods are integral to national and economic security, so we all have an interest in ensuring reliable production within our borders or friendshored.
Take the example of semiconductors, many thinner than a wisp of hair, now in everything from cars to refrigerators to cellphones. While innovators in Silicon Valley invented this technology, by the time Trump left office in 2021, most chips were made overseas. When Covid hit, the combination of lockdowns that shuttered factories around the world and higher demand for consumer goods as people were stuck at home led to a global chip shortage affecting 169 separate industries, which, in turn, contributed to rising prices.
This is a clear example of why we must think deeply about what is produced within the boundaries of the nation. So how do we do that?
Tariffs are one tool, but on their own they don’t deliver. After Trump put tariffs in place during his first term and gave tax cuts for the very wealthy, investment in the construction of new manufacturing facilities fell. That’s right, fell.
Now what’s scary is that we’re already seeing signs of manufacturers struggling. In New York state, manufacturers are seeing new orders and shipments fall and overall business conditions deteriorate, leading them to lose hope that this economy will allow them to grow.
When I was working in the Biden administration, we saw a more-than-doubling of investment in the construction of new manufacturing facilities. How did we do that? We invested in America.
While tariffs make foreign goods more expensive, our approach instead sought to improve domestic production. By investing public dollars in infrastructure and other essential services, we brought capital into critical sectors. And we made sure that those investments could thrive and that they would deliver good, middle-class jobs.