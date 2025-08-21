Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s war on statistics risks leaving us all in the dark

To serve one man’s ego, the administration is robbing the country of a clear picture of reality.

Donald Trump holds a NOAA map.
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after receiving a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office on Sept. 4, 2019.AP file
By  Michael Steele
Michael Steele

Michael Steele

Michael Steele is a co-host of "The Weeknight," which airs Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. He is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland and a former chairman of the Republican National Committee. 