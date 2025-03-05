Trump didn’t want to talk about Medicaid last night — so AOC did

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not among the Democrats who protested at President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. Instead she stayed home and watched it on television. But she did register her objections in a different way: She broadcast a live rebuttal to her nearly 9 million followers on Instagram in the candid, digital town hall-style that she has made into a signature form of political communication.
The New York Democrat hammered home a critical point: The most important part of Trump’s exceptionally long speech wasn’t what he said, but what he didn’t. “Donald Trump said a lot of random things about studies and waste and all this other stuff, he did not talk about Medicaid, not once. And as a certain right-wing operative likes to say, ‘MAGA’s on Medicaid,’” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And MAGA: Trump is coming for your Medicaid. MAGA: Republicans are coming for your Medicaid.”
As my colleague James Downie has pointed out, Trump has flip-flopped on Medicaid just weeks into his presidency. After promising to protect the program, which provides medical coverage for about 80 million low-income people in America, the GOP budget Trump endorsed commits to $880 billion in spending cuts, most of which will come from Medicaid. (This is to say nothing of possible future cuts to Medicare or Social Security under the guise of cracking down on “waste.”) Trump knows that Medicaid cuts will be politically costly, which is why he spends so much time diverting his base’s attention from it.
Trump’s go-to distraction tactics throughout his time in politics have mainly centered on vilifying migrants and talking about trade deficits as intolerable economic evils. But this time around, his DOGE operation and its outrageous misinformation alleging massive waste and fraud in the federal government are a key part of Trump’s rhetorical strategy — and featured heavily in his address. As Ocasio-Cortez points out, the emphasis on identifying waste as a way to return money to American taxpayers is a red herring.