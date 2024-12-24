Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Democrats’ ‘President Musk’ strategy wasn’t subtle — but it worked

In the wake of the near-shutdown, it seems that Trump’s second term could look almost exactly like his first term.

Maddow: Musk exposed Trump weakness, on top of incompetence, with spending bill manipulation December 24, 2024 / 10:09
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.