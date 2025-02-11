Trump and his staffers are undermining the social norms that prevent racism

President Donald Trump’s actions over his first three weeks in office seem to be increasing the risks of violence and inflaming racial tensions.
It began almost immediately, as Trump granted clemency to nearly 1,600 people who had been convicted of criminal activity related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Experts warned that would lead to an increased risk of political violence.
His other actions also risk turbocharging racism in local communities and helping mobilize violent white supremacists nationwide.
Trump and his staffers are undermining the social norms against racism. Darren Beattie, who was appointed as acting under secretary for public diplomacy and public affairs in the State Department, tweeted last year that “competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work” and that Black lawmakers and policymakers need to “learn” their place. After a Department of Government Efficiency staffer resigned when he was linked to racist social media posts, including one that said “I was racist before it was cool” and another that said “Normalize Indian hate,” Vice President JD Vance defended the staffer and said he should be rehired.
They are backing these words up with deeds. The administration has set daily quotas for Trump’s mass deportations, increasing the risks that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will become more sloppy as they try to make their numbers for the day. It is removing all diversity-related content from federal websites and even public displays in offices. The Department of Justice has also signaled its intent to investigate private companies’ DEI practices as discriminatory criminally.
This combination of discriminatory rhetoric and policies coming from the top of the federal government is normalizing hatred and harassment. A right-wing group has now published a DEI watch list website targeting federal workers — including names, titles and photos — whose jobs or social media posts relate to racism or the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion.
And on the heels of already-spiking hate crimes at the local level across the country, we are now seeing new mobilization of old-school racist organizations, including the Ku Klux Klan and the neo-Nazi Goyim Defense League.
In Tennessee, a man was indicted on Jan. 23 after dressing up like an Orthodox Jewish rabbi and harassing individuals in a Jewish community center and at the Nashville Holocaust Memorial. Across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, a faction of the KKK has been distributing flyers threatening immigrants with deportation. On the flyers, a cartoon “Uncle Sam” figure is depicted kicking an immigrant family carrying sacks of belongings, along with the words “Avoid Deportation” and “Leave Now.”