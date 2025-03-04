Trump’s NOAA cuts put American lives at risk — just to ‘own the libs’

In July 1970, when he was proposing the creation of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, President Richard Nixon wrote to Congress, “We face immediate and compelling needs for better protection of life and property from natural hazards, and for a better understanding of the total environment — an understanding which will enable us more effectively to monitor and predict its actions, and ultimately, perhaps to exercise some degree of control over them.”
If you live in hurricane territory, as I have most of my life, then you know that the ability to predict when and where “natural hazards” might happen has life and death consequences. And you also know it’s reckless for President Donald Trump (or is it Elon Musk?) to be haphazardly slashing the agency that does that important work.
How many more people might have died during Hurricane Katrina, for example, if the National Weather Service, an office of the NOAA, hadn’t issued what’s been called a “doomsday” warning. How many people might die in the future if these cuts in personnel — 800 as of Thursday afternoon — degrade the agency’s ability to predict deadly weather and warn those who are at risk?
Bringing NOAA to heel was an expressed goal of Project 2025 (the Heritage Foundation’s de facto blueprint for Trump’s second term), which has described the agency as “one of the main drivers of the climate change alarm industry.” Slashing NOAA’s workforce, then, is Trump putting American lives at risk to own the libs. “Libs,” in this context, means anybody who dares report what climate data shows.
In that sense, the move is reminiscent of “Sharpie-gate.” On Sept. 1, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian moved across the Atlantic Ocean, Trump tweeted that Alabama was among the states that “will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.” Ten minutes later the National Weather Service office in Birmingham, reportedly responding to needlessly panicked Alabamans, tweeted, “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian.”
And Alabama wasn’t impacted.
Even so, Trump altered a map with a black marker rather than admit he’d been wrong regarding the latest news of the storm’s potential path.
While it obviously wasn’t the most significant scandal of Trump’s first term, “Sharpie-gate” stands out as one of his more cartoonish attempts to portray himself as the expert on all things and to retaliate against those who do have the relevant knowledge.
What do you think the National Weather Service should have done? Inform people who weren’t at risk that the president was wrong — or remained cravenly silent?
You won’t have to guess Trump’s position. Then-acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney sent Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross an after-hours email saying “it appears as if the NWS intentionally contradicted the president. And we need to know why. He wants either a correction or an explanation or both.”