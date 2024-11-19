Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Elon Musk is bringing Silicon Valley’s most dangerous idea to Washington

"Move fast and break things" was already a suspect idea in business. Now it's poised to wreck government, too.

The story of how SCOTUS helped hand billionaires the keys to democracy November 17, 2024 / 07:14
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.