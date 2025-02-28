The serious strategy behind the Trump resistance jokes

After Elon Musk ordered 2 million federal workers to send a bullet-pointed list of five things they accomplished the previous week, social media filled with mock replies.
“Dear manager, this week: (1) I’m never gonna give you up (2) Never gonna let you down (3) Never gonna run around and desert you (4) Never gonna make you cry (5) Never gonna say goodbye…” went one response, alongside a GIF of singer Rick Astley.
To be clear, I did not laugh — but I appreciated the joke. “Rickrolling” has been around since George W. Bush was president, but somehow it seemed like the most appropriate response to an absurd demand from the putative head of the DOGE effort to cut the federal workforce. Musk, after all, made the demand on a Saturday, threatened to fire anyone who didn’t respond by Monday, and then backtracked as agency heads instructed staff not to do it. Absurdity, meet absurdity.
In fact, resistance to the second Trump administration appears to be leaning more heavily on humor than it did in his first term. For now, at least, humor may be their most effective tactic.
While the “resistance” to the first Trump administration was centered on massive rallies, knitted hats, and threads about “game theory,” the current one is more about biting wheatpaste posters and goofy internet humor.
With grocery prices rising despite Trump’s campaign pledge, critics started using the absurd phrase “Trump take egg” to highlight empty shelves. Others borrowed from a tactic used on gas pumps during the Biden administration to post stickers of Trump saying “I did that” next to high prices in grocery stores. Still others created a poster of Musk doing his stiff-armed salute from a Tesla alongside the words “Goes from 0 to 1939 in 3 seconds” and updated World War II posters saying, “When you ride alone, you ride with Hitler” to reference Musk.
The most vicious mockery appeared Monday on internal monitors at the Housing and Urban Development Department headquarters: an AI-generated video of Trump kissing Musk’s bare feet with the words “Long live the real king.”
You don’t have to find these laugh-out-loud funny to appreciate how humor is being used to make serious points about Trump’s economic policies and Musk’s troubling political influence. And because they have a light touch, they are more likely to break through to uncommitted voters than another self-serious speech by a Democratic member of Congress seen only on C-SPAN.
Humor has long been a part of modern American protest movements, from political cartoons targeting Hitler to Dick Gregory alternating between comedy sets and civil rights protests, to the countercultural protesters trying to levitate the Pentagon during the Vietnam War and AIDS activists putting a giant condom on Sen. Jesse Helms’ house.