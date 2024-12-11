Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s move to replace Lina Khan exposes JD Vance’s fake populism

Don’t expect this administration to take the side of consumers when they come in conflict with corporate interests.

Donald Trump’s Cabinet and the Promise of Project 2025 November 23, 2024 / 05:21
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.