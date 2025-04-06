Trump fired the people who help folks survive brutal summers and winters

Louisiana gets hot. Brutally hot in the summer. In 2023, New Orleans had about 20 sweaty nights when the temperature never dipped below 80 degrees. Ours is the kind of heat that requires air conditioning to sleep, and it often feels like we need AC just to breathe.
Imagine you’re already struggling with the high cost of living. Your rent has spiked, your grocery bill has spiked even more, it’s summer in Louisiana, and because you can’t afford your $350 electricity bill, you receive a disconnection notice. How do you survive?
That’s a question about 6 million American families will be asking now that President Donald Trump’s administration has fired the 10-person staff of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.
A bipartisan effort to protect America’s most vulnerable households, LIHEAP has been around since 1981, but now it’s one of the many federal programs that is seriously threatened in the latest round of stunning layoffs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. While the dollars are dispensed to residents by locally trusted community action agencies, LIHEAP is a federal program with experienced administrators who ensure the funds are put to best use. Again, every one of the program’s administrators has been fired.
Tens of thousands of elderly or disabled residents and households with children depend on lifesaving support from LIHEAP to stay safe in Louisiana’s extreme summers. Our state receives roughly $53 million annually to help people manage electric and gas bills.
LIHEAP is fundamentally about helping vulnerable Americans pay their home energy bills. But it’s much more than that. Energy costs are housing costs, and when a family falls behind on utilities, the effects can cascade, leading to the loss of housing, food, health care and other essentials. Unfortunately, disconnections for inability to pay are already on the rise, causing illness and death. Between June and August 2023, extreme heat in Louisiana cost 25 people their lives, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
I run the Alliance for Affordable Energy, a policy organization in Louisiana working to ensure everyone has access to the energy they need to thrive. Residents threatened with disconnection call us year-round, and we direct them to LIHEAP, which helps them make ends meet when they are forced to choose between food and medication or keeping the lights on. There’s a good reason LIHEAP is a health program.