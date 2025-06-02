Opinion

Trump just turned on the architect of his biggest first-term victories

The president attacked the Federalist Society and its co-founder Leonard Leo, a key adviser to Trump on judicial nominations during his first term.

Conservative lawyer: Attacks on judges are about ‘Trump getting what he wants’ June 1, 2025 / 11:19
By  Austin Sarat

Austin Sarat

Austin Sarat is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science at Amherst College. The views expressed here do not represent Amherst College. 