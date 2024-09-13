What Harris can learn from the latest polling on Trump-leaning rural voters

Kamala Harris knows what every Democrat knows: Their party isn’t popular in rural America, and that’s a political problem. Just as President Joe Biden tried to change that — both in the 2020 election and in the White House — Harris is attempting to convince rural voters that she has something to offer them. But it isn’t working — at least not yet.
On Thursday, Politico published a two-page agenda that is part of the Harris campaign’s efforts to address the needs of rural communities. The document mostly pledges to continue and expand programs already in place under the Biden administration, and it emphasizes the admiration and affection Harris and her running mate have for rural people. “Vice President Harris and Governor Walz know that rural America is the foundation of our country,” reads the first sentence. Try to imagine Donald Trump saying something as complimentary about the cities where support for him is as thin as it is for Democrats in rural areas.
The Harris campaign’s interest in rural voters is unsurprising, given that they punch above their weight at the ballot box: The structures of the Electoral College and the Senate give small rural states disproportionate influence in the presidential vote. Republican gerrymanders leveraged the GOP margins among rural voters to control state legislatures.
It wasn’t all that long ago that Democrats did better with rural voters — not winning, but keeping the margins at least somewhat close. In 2008, Barack Obama got 43% of the rural votes, and did especially well in rural areas of battleground states his campaign would blanket with staff members and volunteers.
But in subsequent years, rural voters — more specifically, rural whites — moved right. According to the Pew Research Center’s data, Donald Trump won the rural vote by 59% to 34% in 2016; among only rural whites, his victory was 62% to 30%. Four years later, he did even better, winning the overall rural vote by 65% to 34% and the rural white vote by 71% to 28%.
Democrats in turn spent less and less time appealing for their votes. That turned out to be bad not just for Democrats but also for rural people themselves. “We pretty much own rural and small-town America,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said in 2022, and the GOP took that to mean that it didn’t need to actually deliver practical improvements in the lives of the people who kept voting for it. After all, Trump succeeded with these voters not because he had brought prosperity to rural Americans, whose deep and profound problems in economic opportunity, health care access and infrastructure hadn’t noticeably improved. Instead, Republicans told rural voters not to expect anything real from their government, as though all they should ask of candidates is a steady diet of anger and resentment — which Trump was happy to give them.
The usual advice from rural activists to Democrats is appealingly straightforward: Show up, listen, treat us with respect, demonstrate that you want to help our communities thrive. Biden did just that: His 2020 campaign put out a lengthy plan for rural development, and he talked about rural Americans with the empathy and respect Democrats are always told has been missing. “You know, it really does go to the issue of dignity, how you treat people,” he said. “I think they just feel forgotten.” The kind words and white papers didn’t work: Biden lost rural voters by an even bigger margin than Hillary Clinton did four years before.
But once he took office, he kept trying. The major legislation Biden signed, including the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure law, set aside billions of dollars for rural communities. The recent announcement of $7.3 billion in grants for clean energy projects in rural areas is just one example. The Biden White House earmarked billions to bring broadband internet access to rural areas, increase health care access in those areas and create the Rural Partners Network to coordinate government programs and aid in such communities. Biden and administration officials regularly travel around the country to promote these efforts and extol rural Americans’ importance.