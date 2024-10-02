Opinion

Who will win? Election forecasters think it’s Harris, but they’ve been wrong before

Models looking at everything from polls to economic conditions show a narrow Harris win.

Historian who predicted 9 of last 10 presidential elections says Harris will win September 6, 2024 / 11:13
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.