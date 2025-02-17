Republicans are playing with fire by threatening our judicial system

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s chaotic tag-team effort to audit and reform the federal government is, unsurprisingly, running into legal challenges, with multiple federal courts ordering a halt to their actions pending further litigation. The typical approach for any administration is to hold its fire and file appeals challenging these rulings. But many influential voices on the right are instead advocating for an approach that threatens to cause a genuine constitutional crisis — brazenly defying federal courts instead of complying with their rulings.
Vice President JD Vance has repeatedly said over the years that he thinks presidents should ignore court rulings they consider “illegitimate.” He echoed this sentiment in a post about the recent judicial standoff, writing, “Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power.”
Meanwhile, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Trump should “take a page out of Andrew Jackson’s playbook,” referring to the infamous historical example in which President Jackson defied a Supreme Court ruling to move forward with the brutal forced relocation of Native Americans via the “Trail of Tears.” (You wouldn’t think that a sitting member of Congress would cite such a heinous historical example positively … but apparently you would be wrong.)
Some in the MAGA punditry sphere are also advocating for this drastic tactic.
“If a district court judge tries to usurp the authority of the chief executive of this country, he should absolutely defy it,” political commentator Scott Jennings said. “Ignore this disgusting freak,” Daily Wire host Matt Walsh similarly said of another federal judge who ruled against the Trump administration. “Judges are completely out of control in this country.”
This view is so extreme that even some die-hard MAGA warriors, like Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., aren’t on board. Reporter Bryan Metzger asked him about suggestions Trump should ignore the courts, and Hawley said, “You can’t do that.”
“Andrew Jackson did that, infamously,” the senator continued. “He was wrong on that. That was the Trail of Tears. That was lawless. That was wrong.”
Kudos to Hawley, who previously practiced constitutional law, for retaining some shred of integrity and common sense. (Other MAGA loyalists ought to consider how far beyond the pale this idea is when it has lost even Josh Hawley.)
It’s hard to understate how destructive this approach, if taken, would be for our constitutional order and system of checks and balances. Simply put, if presidents start routinely ignoring rulings against them they disagree with, the courts quickly lose their power, and an important check on the president that prevents overreach is effectively neutered.
“If the president is able to defy or ignore court orders against him, then the executive branch would be effectively free of legal constraints on its actions — including those of the Constitution,” law professor Ilya Somin explains. “It could violate constitutional rights, usurp the authority of Congress, and more. In that scenario, we would no longer have a constitutionally constrained federal government, except perhaps in name only.”