GPAs and test scores don’t tell the full story of who colleges should admit

Americans should accept the hard truth that there is no objective standard to determine merit regarding academic qualifications.

College president shares why the ‘One Size Fits All’ concept does not work in higher education July 1, 2023 / 05:44
By  Nicholas Mitchell

Nicholas Mitchell

Nicholas Mitchell is an assistant professor of curriculum studies at the University of Kansas. He is a curriculum theorist whose scholarship focuses on the intersection of education theory, policy and practice. He is the author of "On Bigotry" by Bloomsbury Publishing. 